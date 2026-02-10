BUNKER JOBS: VPS Seeks Bunker Surveyor in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a marine or nautical degree. Image Credit: VPS

Global testing firm VPS is seeking to hire a bunker surveyor in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with a marine or nautical degree and experience within the maritime or transport sector and with quality inspections, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Attend on board vessels to carry out surveys pertaining to bunker fuel.

Co-ordinate with VPS customers in respect of work schedules and requirements.

Carry out sampling and measurements

Prepare survey reports.

You follow the entire process in accordance with the requirements in the Singapore Standards SS648/SS600 and VPS Code of Practice

For more information, click here.