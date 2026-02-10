Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: VPS Seeks Bunker Surveyor in Singapore
Tuesday February 10, 2026
The company is looking for candidates with a marine or nautical degree. Image Credit: VPS
Global testing firm VPS is seeking to hire a bunker surveyor in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with a marine or nautical degree and experience within the maritime or transport sector and with quality inspections, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Attend on board vessels to carry out surveys pertaining to bunker fuel.
- Co-ordinate with VPS customers in respect of work schedules and requirements.
- Carry out sampling and measurements
- Prepare survey reports.
- You follow the entire process in accordance with the requirements in the Singapore Standards SS648/SS600 and VPS Code of Practice
