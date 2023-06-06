Royal Caribbean Plans Three-Month Biofuel Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Symphony of the Seas will depart for its biofuel trial voyage from Barcelona this summer. Image Credit: Royal Caribbean Group

Cruise firm Royal Caribbean Group is set to carry out a three-month trial of biofuel bunker blends on board two of its ships over the summer.

The Celebrity Apex will start its trial voyage using the fuel at Rotterdam, while the Symphony of the Seas will depart from Barcelona, the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The voyages follow a trial on board the California-based Navigator of the Seas last year.

"Biofuels will play an increasingly important role in achieving, not only our own, but the entire maritime sector's decarbonization goals in the short and medium term," Jason Liberty, CEO of Royal Caribbean, said in the statement.

"We take great pride in continuing to push our industry forward in exploring innovative fuel solutions that reduce carbon impact and preserve the vibrancy of the oceans we sail."