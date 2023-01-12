PRICES: Bunker Prices Advanced at Most Ports on Wednesday

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices are rising with crude this week. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker fuel prices advanced for a third consecutive day at most ports on Wednesday.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $5/mt to $631/mt, the most since January 5. The G20-HSFO Index gained $0.50/mt to $436.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $8.50/mt to $991/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $2.57/bl to $82.67/bl.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a similar positive trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $1.50/mt to $591/mt, at Rotterdam they jumped by $5.50/mt to $542/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $5.50/mt to $594/mt and at Houston they rallied by $8/mt to $585/mt.

On Thursday Brent futures were trading up by $0.28/bl at $82.95/bl as of 7:49 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to a $2.11/mt rise in bunker prices.