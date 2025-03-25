BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Second Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday March 25, 2025

Bunker fuel prices advanced at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in four days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $552.50/mt on Monday, reaching its highest level since March 18.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $490.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $4/mt to $751/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.84/bl to $73.00/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices were little changed at $519.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $1/mt to $496.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $1/mt to $515/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $0.50/mt to $530/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.02/bl from the previous session's close at $73.02/bl as of 6:07 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.15/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.

