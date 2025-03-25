BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Second Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have seen little change over the past week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in four days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $552.50/mt on Monday, reaching its highest level since March 18.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $490.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $4/mt to $751/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.84/bl to $73.00/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices were little changed at $519.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $1/mt to $496.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $1/mt to $515/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $0.50/mt to $530/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.02/bl from the previous session's close at $73.02/bl as of 6:07 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.15/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.