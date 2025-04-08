BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Lowest Since August 2021

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped sharply over the past week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices continued to slump at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices reaching a new multi-year low.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $18.50/mt to $530/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since August 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $20.50/mt to $461.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $23.50/mt to $711.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $1.37/bl to $64.21/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $22/mt to $493.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $6.50/mt to $464/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $25/mt to $484.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $19.50/mt to $482.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.55/bl from the previous session's close at $64.76/bl as of 7:04 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.14/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.