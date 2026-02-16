VPS Updates Maress Platform to Help Ships Cut Fuel and Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maress vessel performance chart. Image Credit: VPS

Global testing firm VPS has released an updated version of its Maress vessel performance platform aimed at helping ship operators reduce fuel use and emissions.

The cloud-based software, first launched in 2016, is used widely in the offshore sector to monitor vessel efficiency and support regulatory reporting, VPS said in an email statement on Monday.

VPS added more than 700 offshore vessels that are currently using the system to track fuel consumption, emissions and operational performance.

The latest update introduces enhanced analytics, vessel benchmarking and data-validation tools designed to help operators identify efficiency gains and support compliance with emissions rules.

It also adds expanded reporting functions and support for alternative fuels, including biofuels.

VPS said the updated platform will run alongside the existing version, allowing users to retain current functionality while accessing new features aimed at improving performance visibility across fleets and individual vessels.