Risk to Shipping Raised Amid Growing Israel/Hamas Conflict

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Haifa: lower risk. File Image / Pixabay.

The risk to shipping calling or operating in or near Israeli ports remains high as fighting continues between Israel and armed Palestinian group Hamas.

Martime security agency Dryad Global has assessed a heightened risk to shipping at Israeli ports.

"With continuous rocket barrages expected from Gaza, alongside the potential for a protracted conflict, the damage to port infrastructure becomes increasingly probable," according to its latest advisory.

"The ports of Ashkelon and Ashdod, due to their proximity to the Gaza Strip, are particularly vulnerable," it added.

However, the advisory noted that some shipping operations are continuing.

"Noting that a number of security companies are advising commercial operators to avoid Israeli waters, limited commercial operations have persisted. Over the past weekend, merchant ships have both entered and left the ports of Ashdod and Haifa."

Ships pay an additional war risk premium for seven-day voyages to Israel, according to Reuters. Since the attacks, additional premiums have risen ten-fold, Reuters said citing insurance sources.

Turkey's ministry of transport has raised security to its highest level for Turkish-flagged ships calling at Israeli ports or navigating in their vicinnity, according to regional media reports.