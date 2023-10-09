Israel's Port of Ashkelon Closed Amid Conflict With Hamas

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tensions have risen significantly in the Middle East since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Ashkelon in Israel and its oil terminal have been closed following the attacks on the country since the weekend.

The port and terminal were closed on Monday, news agency Reuters reported, citing shipping and trade sources. The news follows a series of rocket attacks reported in Ashkelon on Monday.

The ports of Haifa and Ashdod remain open, according to the report.

Tensions have risen significantly in the Middle East since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, with several hundred reported to have been killed in the conflict.

US energy company Chevron announced on Monday that Israel's government had requested it stop production at the Tamar natural gas field in the Eastern Mediterranean because of the conflict.