Skeljungur Conducts Iceland's First Cruise Ship Biofuel Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A cruise ship of Virgin Voyages was bunkered with 100 mt of biofuels at Reykjavík. Image Credit: Skeljungur

Icelandic energy firm Skeljungur supplied a cruise ship with biofuels at the Port of Reykjavík, marking the first biofuel bunkering in the country.

Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady received about 100 mt of biofuel via truck delivery during its maiden call at Reykjavík, the company said in a recent LinkedIn post.

Skeljungur described the operation as "a landmark event," noting that "it is still difficult for cruise ships to obtain clean biofuels on a global scale – but not in Iceland, where Skeljungur delivered around a hundred tonnes today."

"This is the first time that biofuel is sold on board a cruise ship in Iceland," Thordur Gudjonsson, CEO of Skeljungur, said.

"The story is that Unnur Elva Arnardóttir, Director at Skeljungur, and I met Jill Stoneberg, Director of Social Affairs and Sustainability at Virgin Voyages, in Miami.

"We told her that we could offer clean biofuel in Iceland, which was quite a surprise to her. It has proved difficult to obtain such fuel in a foreign port."