BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Day Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday April 25, 2025

Bunker prices declined at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level since the start of the week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3/mt to $526/mt on Thursday, declining for the first in three sessions and reaching its lowest level since April 21.

The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $3.50/mt to $461.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $11.50/mt to $712.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.43/bl to $66.55/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $4.50/mt to $502/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $2.50/mt to $457.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $6.50/mt to $494.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $3.50/mt to $469/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.53/bl from the previous session's close at $67.08/bl as of 5:51 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.99/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.

