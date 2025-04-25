BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Day Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices jumped on Thursday, erasing the previous two days' losses. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices declined at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level since the start of the week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3/mt to $526/mt on Thursday, declining for the first in three sessions and reaching its lowest level since April 21.

The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $3.50/mt to $461.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $11.50/mt to $712.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.43/bl to $66.55/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $4.50/mt to $502/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $2.50/mt to $457.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $6.50/mt to $494.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $3.50/mt to $469/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.53/bl from the previous session's close at $67.08/bl as of 5:51 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.99/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.