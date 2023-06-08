Quadrise Signs Biofuel Deal With BTG Bioliquids BV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Emulsion fuels firm Quadrise has signed a deal seeking to use biofuels from BTG Bioliquids BV in its blends.

The two companies have signed a joint development agreement seeking to collaborate on the use of BTG's fast pyrolysis bio-oil (FPBO) in Quadrise's bioMSAR fuel, Quadrise said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

There are currently three FPBO-producing plants using BTL's technology in the Netherlands, Finland and Sweden.

The two companies expect a bioMSAR emulsion product containing FPBO to be ready for engine tests within 12 months.

Quadrise uses its MSAR technology to emulsify bunker fuels with water, producing a fuel with lower emissions by mass. The firm's bioMSAR process works on a similar principle, but with bio-feedstocks added to deliver further GHG savings.

"Quadrise is delighted to have signed this JDA with BTG Bioliquids," Jason Miles, CEO of Quadrise, said in the statement.

"Advanced biofuels derived from woody biomass remain potentially the most price competitive net-zero biofuel solutions.

"This joint collaboration fits well with our plans to commercialise bioMSAR with MSC Shipmanagement and others, as well as advancing our programme to supply net-zero bioMSAR by 2030.

"BTG Bioliquids' fast pyrolysis bio-oils combined with Quadrise's bioMSAR technology should provide a compelling solution for the marine sector to accelerate decarbonisation and emissions reduction efforts economically and safely."