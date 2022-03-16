Methane Slip Reduction Tech for LNG-Fuelled Ships Wins ClassNK Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has given approval in principle to the methane oxidisation catalyst system. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society ClassNK has lent its approval to a system designed to reduce the methane slip from LNG-fuelled ships.

The firm has given approval in principle to the methane oxidisation catalyst system jointly developed by Hitachi Zoen, MOL and Yanmar Power Technology, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The companies are aiming to demonstrate a reduction in methane slip of more than 70% over a six-year period with a combination of methane oxidisation catalysts and engine improvements.

"ClassNK will continue to ensure the environment for the early establishment of decarbonization technologies by providing standards and technical verifications for advanced initiatives," the company said in the statement.