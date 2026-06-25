VPS Launches Webshop for VeriSphere Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VPS is a leading marine fuel testing firm. Image Credit: VPS

Global fuel testing and decarbonisation advisory firm VPS has launched a new webshop for its VeriSphere platform.

The new webshop will provide direct, self-service access to VPS products and services including digital applications, APIs and sampling equipment, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Users will be able to browse and subscribe to VPS digital applications, purchase services and products directly online and discover complementary solutions from VPS and its partners.

The firm has also added an application called MySurveys to the platform, which is designed to support bunker quantity survey processes by providing detailed insights into quantity losses, density variations, and bunkering performance.

"“The launch of the VeriSphere Webshop marks an important milestone in our digital journey," Dr Malcolm Cooper, CEO of VPS, said in the statement.

"We are making it easier than ever for our customers to access the data, insights, and tools they need, when they need them.

"As the maritime industry continues to evolve, our focus is on delivering scalable, digital solutions that drive better decision-making, improve operational performance of vessels, prevent downtime and support the transition towards more sustainable maritime operations."