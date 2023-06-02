Port of Seattle Adds Third Shore Power Connection

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's mobile cable positioning device allows easier access to the shore power connection. Image Credit: Watts Marine

The Port of Seattle is adding a third shore power connection to its facilities.

Technology firm Watts Marine is providing the components for the system, which is expected to be in operation in time for the 2024 Alaska cruise season, the company said in an emailed statement this week.

The third connection, at Pier 66, will make it the first port in the world with three of the systems available for cruise ships,

Shore power facilities allow ships to connect to the land-based power grid while at berth, enabling them to shut off engines and reduce the emissions. The systems can help deliver overall cuts in GHG emissions if the power they provide comes from renewable sources.

"The Port of Seattle will also use Watts Marine's innovative, cost-effective Mobile Cable Positioning Device (CPD), which facilitates shore power connections by moving the cabling strategically to the ideal location," the company said in the statement.

"The mobile design simplifies moving the system to accommodate docked vessels of all sizes and configurations, making shore power available almost immediately."