BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs to 14-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain below where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices continued to advance at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost 14 weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $3/mt to $617.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since April 20. The G20-HSFO Index climbed by $3/mt to $538.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $9/mt to $858.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.72/bl to $82.92/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a positive trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $6.50/mt to $598.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $0.50/mt to $573.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $7/mt to $594/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $0.50/mt to $577.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.58/bl at $83.50/bl as of 8:59 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.37/mt rise in bunker prices.