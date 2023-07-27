BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs to 14-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday July 27, 2023

Bunker fuel prices continued to advance at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost 14 weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $3/mt to $617.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since April 20. The G20-HSFO Index climbed by $3/mt to $538.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $9/mt to $858.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.72/bl to $82.92/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a positive trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $6.50/mt to $598.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $0.50/mt to $573.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $7/mt to $594/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $0.50/mt to $577.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.58/bl at $83.50/bl as of 8:59 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.37/mt rise in bunker prices.

