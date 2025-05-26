BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices dropped at the end of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $4.50/mt to $532/mt on Friday, reaching its lowest level since May 13.

The G20-HSFO Index lost $2/mt to $460.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $4/mt to $708.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.34/bl to $64.78/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $11.50/mt to $511/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $479/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $2.50/mt to $506/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $4/mt to $464.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.21/bl from the previous session's close at $64.97/bl as of 5:07 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.58/mt rise in bunker prices.