BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday May 26, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $4.50/mt to $532/mt on Friday, reaching its lowest level since May 13.

The G20-HSFO Index lost $2/mt to $460.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $4/mt to $708.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.34/bl to $64.78/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $11.50/mt to $511/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $479/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $2.50/mt to $506/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $4/mt to $464.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.21/bl from the previous session's close at $64.97/bl as of 5:07 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.58/mt rise in bunker prices.

