BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Fuel Trader in New York

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday April 30, 2025

Global container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a senior fuel trader in New York.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of physical oil trading experience, preferably in fuel oil, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Trade physical cargoes (FOB, DAP, CIF) of Low Sulphur, High Sulphur fuels, biofuels, methanol, and LNG in the Americas, with a focus on the U.S. market.
  • Develop and execute hedging and proprietary trading strategies.
  • Manage relationships with key suppliers and customers.
  • Contribute to fuel blending programs and drive supply chain performance improvements.
  • Oversee contract management and administrative tasks.
  • Collaborate with MOT teams in Europe and Asia to explore new business opportunities.

