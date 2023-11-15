Wärtsilä Launches First 4-Stroke Ammonia-Fuelled Engine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's ammonia solution is now commercially available as part of the Wärtsilä 25 engine platform. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Engineering firm Wärtsilä has launched its first 4-stroke engine capable of running on ammonia.

The company's ammonia solution is now commercially available as part of the Wärtsilä 25 engine platform, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Viridis Bulk Carriers -- a partnership between Amon Maritime, Mosvolds Rederi and Navigare Logistics -- is planned to be the first shipowner taking on the new system.

The firm signed a letter of intent with Wärtsilä earlier this month targeting the signing of a commercial contract early next year.

"Wärtsilä is a leader in shaping the decarbonisation of marine and energy industries," Håkan Agnevall, CEO of Wärtsilä, said in the statement.

"This industry-leading solution is yet another flagship moment in Wärtsilä's extensive programme to ensure future marine fuels are both viable and safe.

"Working in partnership with Viridis Bulk Carriers, we take the next step in our decarbonisation journey, enabling the transition to greener fuels and accelerating towards net-zero emissions shipping."

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of future marine energy demand because of its lack of associated carbon emissions. But further research and development work will need to be completed first looking into how its toxicity can be managed when handling it as a bunker fuel.