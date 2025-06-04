ONE Boxship to Get Wärtsilä Engine Upgrade for Fuel Savings

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ocean Network Express’ ship is set to cut annual bunker consumption by 13% through a Wärtsilä engine upgrade. Image Credit: ONE

Engineering firm Wärtsilä will supply a conversion package featuring its Fit4Power engine derating solution for the 6,700 TEU container ship ONE Maestro, helping shipping firm Ocean Network Express (ONE) reduce fuel use and emissions.

The upgrade will reduce the ship's bunker fuel consumption by an average of 13%, cutting annual CO2 emissions by around 4,000 tons, the firm said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Wärtsilä claims it will also lower cylinder lubrication oil use and extend the vessel's compliance with the IMO's Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) by roughly four years.

The ONE Maestro, originally designed for speeds up to 27 knots, will now operate at lower speeds in line with decarbonisation regulations.

Wärtsilä's solution, which includes new turbochargers and its Intelligent Combustion Control system will optimise engine efficiency for this new operating profile.

The package will also include digital tools such as cloud-based monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote support.

Equipment delivery is set for June 2025.

"In just 25 years, shipping has a goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050," Stefan Wiik, Vice President at Wärtsilä Marine, said.

"Therefore, operators need to use all the tools in the toolbox to ensure that this transformation happens as quickly as possible. Improving engine efficiency – with solutions such as our Fit4Power solution – provides a valuable way for the industry to accelerate the decarbonisation journey of the existing fleet today."