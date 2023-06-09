BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Five-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday June 9, 2023

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Thursday, with average global VLSFO prices advancing to the highest level in more than five weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $3.50/mt to $598.50/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since May 2. The G20-HSFO Index rallied by $3.50/mt to $489.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $8/mt to $786.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.99/bl to $75.96/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a positive trend. At Singapore prices jumped by $6/mt to $588.50/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $1.50/mt to $545/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $0.50/mt to $567.50/mt, and at Houston they gained $13/mt to $547.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.15/bl at $75.81/bl as of 9:02 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.13/mt fall in bunker prices.

