BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Five-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain down on the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Thursday, with average global VLSFO prices advancing to the highest level in more than five weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $3.50/mt to $598.50/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since May 2. The G20-HSFO Index rallied by $3.50/mt to $489.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $8/mt to $786.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.99/bl to $75.96/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a positive trend. At Singapore prices jumped by $6/mt to $588.50/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $1.50/mt to $545/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $0.50/mt to $567.50/mt, and at Houston they gained $13/mt to $547.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.15/bl at $75.81/bl as of 9:02 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.13/mt fall in bunker prices.