BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First in Four Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global bunker prices have slipped slightly since seeing a strong advance earlier in the summer. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices climbed at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing for the first in four consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $5.50/mt to $651/mt on Friday, in its first daily advance since August 21. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $571/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $5.50/mt to $964/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.12/bl to $84.48/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $7.50/mt to $636.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $9/mt to $601/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $10.50/mt to $633/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $0.50/mt to $619.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.22/bl at $84.70/bl as of 8:43 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.67/mt rise in bunker prices.