BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to 3 1/2-Year Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday May 6, 2025

Bunker prices declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost four years.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $4/mt to $513.50/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since August 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $6.50/mt to $440/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $2.50/mt to $694.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.06/bl to $60.23/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2/mt to $489/mt, at Rotterdam they dropped by $6/mt to $439/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $9/mt to $478/mt, and at Houston they sank by $6/mt to $437.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.89/bl from the previous session's close at $61.12/bl as of 7:06 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.70/mt rise in bunker prices.

