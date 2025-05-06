BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to 3 1/2-Year Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices reached a multi-year low on Monday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost four years.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $4/mt to $513.50/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since August 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $6.50/mt to $440/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $2.50/mt to $694.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.06/bl to $60.23/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2/mt to $489/mt, at Rotterdam they dropped by $6/mt to $439/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $9/mt to $478/mt, and at Houston they sank by $6/mt to $437.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.89/bl from the previous session's close at $61.12/bl as of 7:06 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.70/mt rise in bunker prices.