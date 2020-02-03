IMO 2020 Sends January Bunker Bills 66% Higher

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Following the January 1 introduction of a 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel, bunker buyers last month paid on average 66% more for fuel compared to a year ago, according to Ship & Bunker data.

To comply with the new rule the vast majority of vessels are now burning IMO 2020 grade VLSFO fuels that are significantly more expensive than the previously ubiquitous 380 cSt HSFO bunkers they were lifting last year.

For January 2020 Ship & Bunker's G04 VLSFO index averaged $619/mt and the G20 VLSFO index averaged $651/mt, which track the average bunker price across four and 20 leading global bunkering ports respectively.

This compared to IFO380 prices in January last year of $373/mt for the G04 IFO380 index and $392.5/mt for the G20 IFO380 index.

The cost of VLSFO is also significantly higher than current IFO380 pricing levels. Last month the G04 IFO380 index averaged $332/mt and the G20 IFO380 index $368.50/mt, putting last month's premium for VLSFO over HSFO at $287/mt and $282.5/mt for the two indicies respectively.

This will presumably be welcome news for the owners of scrubber equipped tonnage who are still able to burn HSFO, many of whom had calculated bumper returns at a spread of only $200/mt.

Scorpio, for example, last year said a $200/mt discount for HSFO vs VLSFO would translate into annual savings of $100M+.