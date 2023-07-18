BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First Session in Four

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain below where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for the first in four consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $6/mt to $596.50/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since July 11. The G20-HSFO Index declined by $2/mt to $518.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $1.50/mt to $812.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $1.37/bl to $78.50/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $7.50/mt to $574/mt, at Rotterdam they dropped by $12/mt to $546.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $9.50/mt to $566/mt, and at Houston they sank by $4/mt to $560/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.02/bl at $78.52/bl as of 10:11 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.15/mt rise in bunker prices.