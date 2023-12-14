Israel Calls for International Action to Protect Commercial Shipping in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships linked to Israel have repeatedly come under attack in recent weeks. File Image / Pixabay

Israel's president has called for international action against threats to commercial shipping in the Red Sea from Yemen's Houthi movement.

The Houthis have 'crossed a line' in recent actions against shipping in the Red Sea, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a social media post on Wednesday.

"The US-led international activities against the Houthi terror-pirates must be bolstered and strengthened, in the form of a truly international coalition," Herzog said.

"Under the direction of their totalitarian commanders in Tehran, the Houthis' continued acts of terrorism and piracy against ships of all nationalities and ownerships requires the entire international community to act, united, forcefully, and decisively to stamp out this vile threat to the global economy and trade."

Ships in and around the Red Sea have come in for missile strikes, drone attacks and boardings in recent weeks in an apparent response to the conflict in Gaza. These incidents initially targeted ships linked to Israeli ownership, but now appear to be emerging more indiscriminately.

The US said last week that it was in talks with other countries to set up a task force addressing the problem.

Iran, which backs the Houthi movement, has opposed such a move.

"If they make such an irrational move, they will be faced with extraordinary problems," news agency Reuters cited Iranian Defence Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani as saying on Thursday.