WinGD Launches NOx Reduction Technology for Two-Stroke Engines

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday February 5, 2025

Swiss engine manufacturer WinGD has received type approval for its on-engine NOx reduction system designed for marine two-stroke engines.

The technology is now set to be deployed commercially for the first time, marking a key step toward reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, WinGD said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The type approval has been granted after two years of prototype testing.

“The integrated Selective Catalytic Reduction (iSCR) solution was tested at Mitsui E&S DU (MESDU) Co’s factory in Aioi, Japan, where three WinGD 5X52-S2.0 engines are being built for bulk carriers under construction at a Japanese shipyard,” WinGD said.

NOx generated during combustion contributes to air pollution, acid rain and climate changes

The technology can be applied to WinGD’s 52-and-62 bore engines, including those using fuel oil, ammonia and ammonia.

“WinGD’s unique on-engine NOx abatement solution secures IMO Tier III compliance while giving operators greater flexibility in engine room configuration and ship design,” Peter Krähenbühl, vice president product centre at WinGD, said.

