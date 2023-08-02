Royal Den Hartogh Joins OCI HyFuels on Methanol Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery was made by truck. Image Credit: Royal Den Hartogh Logistics

Logistics services provider Royal Den Hartogh Logistics has joined forces with chemicals firm OCI HyFuels to deliver methanol as a bunker fuel.

The two firms recently bunkered a ship with an MD97 blend containing 97% methanol mixed with additives to give it diesel-like properties, Den Hartogh said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The delivery was made by truck.

"By proving the use of MD97 as a marine fuel and paving the way for greater uptake of green methanol as a marine fuel in the future, this partnership offers a route to decarbonize the shipping industry, which is responsible for a noteworthy part of global greenhouse gas emissions," the company said in the statement.

"This successful collaboration stands as a testament to the capabilities of our Technical Service department.

"Going beyond logistics and delivering innovative technical support with a primary focus to provisioning the ship safely. It represents an exciting new chapter for the entire industry, solidifying our position as a pioneer in advancing environmental sustainable solutions in the chemical industry."

Methanol is rapidly gaining in popularity as an alternative marine fuel, with orders of methanol-fuelled tonnage now coming in regularly from a variety of shipping segments. The main challenge for this market will be the scaling-up of green methanol supply in time to meet the needs of the new ships as they are delivered.