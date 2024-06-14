Liberian-Flagged Bulker Abandoned After Two Attacks in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bulk carrier Tutor is reported to be adrift and unlit in the Red Sea. Image Credit: UKMTO

The crew of a Liberian-flagged dry bulk carrier have been evacuated after the ship suffered two attacks in the Red Sea this week.

The 82,400 DWT dry bulk carrier Tutor was hit by a small unmanned ship south-west of Al Hudaydah on Wednesday morning, and was hit again by an unknown airborne projectile later the same day.

The ship was previously reported as taking on water and not under the control of its crew.

"The crew of the vessel has been evacuated by military authorities," the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post on Friday.

"The vessel has been abandoned and is drifting in the vicinity of the last reported position.

"The vessel is being reported as unlit."

The ship is operated by Greece's Evalend Shipping.

At least one crew member is unaccounted for, according to IMO Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez.

"My thoughts and those of IMO, are with the family of the crew member," Dominguez said in an emailed statement on Friday.

"I strongly condemn any type of attack against international shipping, regardless of its motivation or cause.

"I demand all governments and relevant organizations to provide maximum assistance to seafarers affected, and to spare no effort in finding a resolution to this crisis.

"This situation cannot go on.

"Everybody is going to feel the negative effect if international shipping is not able to trade as normal.

"But our commitment is, above all, safeguarding the safety of all seafarers."