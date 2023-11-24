BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for Second Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have lacked a clear direction over the past two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices declining for a second consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3.50/mt to $670/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest level since November 20. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2.50/mt to $524/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $892/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.54/bl to $81.42/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $7.50/mt to $708/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $3/mt to $590/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $12/mt to $670/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $4.50/mt to $575/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.03/bl at $81.45/bl as of 7:52 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.23/mt rise in bunker prices.