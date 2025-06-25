BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday June 25, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices falling to its lowest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $25.50/mt to $562.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since June 13.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $30.50/mt to $477.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $36/mt to $769/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $4.34/bl to $67.14/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $40.50/mt to $530/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $43/mt to $489/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $42/mt to $518/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $35.50/mt to $511/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.82/bl from the previous session's close at $68.06/bl as of 5:19 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.37/mt rise in bunker prices.

