Wartsila to Increase Engine Production Capacity at Finnish Plant by 35%

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company will invest around EUR 140 million to lift engine output by 35% at its Vaasa Sustainable Technology Hub. Image Credit: Wartsila

Finnish technology group Wartsila is expanding engine production at its Vaasa facility as it responds to rising global demand from the energy and marine sectors.

The company will invest about EUR 140 million to lift engine production capacity by 35% at its Sustainable Technology Hub (STH) in Vaasa, Finland, and across its associated global supply chain, it said in a press release on Wednesday.

The expansion is intended to increase the volume of engines delivered to customers, supporting utilities seeking flexible generation capacity as renewable power expands, as well as shipowners prioritising fuel efficiency and fuel flexibility to meet tightening marine regulations.

The additional production capacity will be installed as part of the STH expansion announced in April 2025.

Wartsila said the new production facilities are expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2028.

All engine types in Wartsila's portfolio are manufactured at the Vaasa site, which also includes testing, training and remote monitoring operations.

The company said the investment would strengthen industrial throughput and long-term delivery capability as demand grows in both power generation and marine propulsion.