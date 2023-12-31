Maersk Ship Hit by Missile in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The warship USS Gravely responded to the incident. Image Credit: US Central Command

A container ship owned by Denmark's AP Moller-Maersk was hit by a missile in the Red Sea on Saturday evening.

The missile hit the 15,282 TEU Maersk Hangzhou at about 8:30 PM local time on Saturday, US Central Command said in a social media post.

"The container ship MAERSK HANGZHOU reported that they were struck by a missile while transiting the Southern Red Sea," the organisation said.

"The Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned/operated container ship requested assistance, and the USS GRAVELY (DDG 107) and USS LABOON (DDG 58) have responded to the ship.

"The vessel is reportedly seaworthy and there are no reported injuries.

"While responding, the USS GRAVELY shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward the ships."

Maersk had announced a week earlier that it would resume using the Red Sea and Suez Canal after the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian to improve maritime security in the region, while other leading shipping companies have decided the route is still too risky.

The rerouting of ships away from the Red Sea and on longer voyages around Africa is likely to deliver a significant boost to global bunker demand.