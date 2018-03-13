Intertek Acquires Malta-Based Bunker Surveyor

Intertek has acquired malta-based survey firm Aldo Abela Surveys. Image Credit: Intertek

Intertek Group plc (Intertek) Monday announced it has acquired Malta-based survey firm Aldo Abela Surveys (AAS) Limited.

In addition to bunker surveys, AAS's service portfolio includes inspection services covering custody transfer of liquid cargoes, loading and unloading operations, and bulk cargo inspections. AAS also provides Assurance solutions for cargo damage, blending operations, ship-to-ship transfers, sampling and tank cleanliness certification.

"The acquisition of AAS will expand our quality inspections footprint in the Mediterranean region and will further strengthen Intertek Caleb Brett as the leader in providing Total Quality Assurance to the cargo industry worldwide," said André Lacroix, Chief Executive Officer of Intertek.

"We are very pleased to welcome AAS and its highly trained people to Intertek and look forward to seizing the compelling structural opportunities in the industry together."

The firm employs 10 people and in 2017 generated revenues of c.€770,000.