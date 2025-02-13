BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for First in Three Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday February 13, 2025

Bunker fuel prices slipped at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for the first in three consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1/mt  to $602/mt on Wednesday, having reached its highest level since February 5 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2/mt to $520.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $792.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.82/bl to $75.18/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $1/mt to $584/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $2.50/mt to $547/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $0.50/mt to $580/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $3/mt to $563/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.70/bl from the previous session's close at $74.48/bl as of 6:10 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.27/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.

