HMM's Answer to IMO2020? Build Mega Containerships

HMM says it will built new mega containerships. Image Credit: HMM

HMM says it plans to order new "eco-friendly mega containerships" in the first half of 2018 as part of its compliance plans for the upcoming 0.50% global sulfur cap on marine fuel.

The vessels could be deployed in US and Europe services, it says.

"New environmental regulations are expected to drive changes not only to the shipping industry but also to competitive market environments. I believe that HMM can secure competitiveness in a global market after 2020, if HMM arms itself with eco-friendly mega containerships in preparation of environmental regulations," said C.K. Yoo, CEO of HMM.

"The 2020 environmental regulation will be an important market-changing factor in shipping industry."

As Ship & Bunker reported last year, HMM had previously been mulling an order for between 10 and 12super-sized box ships of 22,000 TEU in size.

The move comes in contrast to the thinking of dry bulk player Pacific Basin, who says uncertainly over IMO2020 means it is too risky to be contemplating new-building orders at this time.