INTERVIEW: IBIA Executive Alexander Prokopakis Talks Hong Kong Convention Highlights and What Comes Next

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA Executive Director Alexander Prokopakis speaking in Hong Kong at the IBIA Annual Convention. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Last week, Ship & Bunker was in Hong Kong for the IBIA Annual Convention, held this year as part of the packed programme of Hong Kong Maritime Week.

With the event now concluded — and with a few days to reflect on the key discussions, outcomes, and overall atmosphere — we took the opportunity to speak with IBIA Executive Director Alexander Prokopakis to get his take on on how it went, perspectives on some of the key takeaways and talking points, and what the association has planned for its members in the months ahead.

S&B - Looking back on the event as a whole, how satisfied are you with the outcome and what feedback have you received from delegates?

AP - We are very happy with the event. It was our third time in Hong Kong after 2005 and 2013, and this was by far the best. Not just in Hong Kong, but one of our strongest conventions to date. After Houston, Dubai, and Athens, you can see the momentum building and the increase in IBIA's relevance.

Bringing the Convention into Hong Kong Maritime Week, a wider reaching industry event, this worked well and the feedback has been great: venue, energy, and a programme that genuinely delivered.

I also want to use this moment to thank my team, the IBIA Secretariat. They put in a huge amount of work behind the scenes, and the result showed.





S&B - What were your main takeaways from Hong Kong, and were there any surprises for you - positive or negative - from the stage or sidelines?

AP - Not a surprise, but definitely a big positive was the energy in Hong Kong. The city is vibrant, Hong Kong Maritime Week was packed, and the engagement from delegates was exactly what we hoped for. It's why we chose Hong Kong in the first place.

What did surprise me, in a good way, was the level of support from the local side. The Hong Kong Shipowners Association, who I see as a real partner, the local sponsors, and the Hong Kong government were fully behind us. That made a huge difference and helped us deliver the event at the level we wanted.

S&B - IMO NZF was a big talking point. Did discussions at the event shift your view on how well suppliers and shipowners understand the current regulatory direction and/or how they will now respond?

AP - IMO's Net Zero Framework was a key topic. The discussions confirmed shipping's resilience, but also highlighted the need for all stakeholders, regulators, associations, and the industry to work more closely together to collectively address the concerns raised about the IMO NZF and risks that future regulatory changes may present to the industry.

It's an opportunity to create a stronger, practical framework to meet the targets. The Convention reinforced that bunkers are more relevant to shipping than ever. Whilst there was a strong emphasis on alternative fuels, we recognise that conventional fuels aren't going anywhere soon. We need to stay focused on today's reality, ensuring safety, supporting seafarers, and delivering fuels transparently and reliably for the industry.

S&B - MFMs were another recurring theme at the event, with both official and informal announcements about new markets preparing to adopt the technology, and discussion around IBIA's role in supporting that uptake. After participating in these conversations, how would you describe IBIA's current position and responsibilities in advancing MFM adoption on both a worldwide basis and regionally via initiatives such as BSI in ARA?

AP - IBIA's position on MFMs has been clear and constant from the start: we support a more transparent industry. We welcome the announcement that Hong Kong is to make MFM mandatory for methanol bunkering, we encourage this for all products, and the news that the Republic of Korea may do the same for all marine fuel deliveries.

MFM is a tool that works best under a common global regulatory framework. Ideally this is the ISO standards or the SS648:2024 which Singapore is using and has been tested and proven.

But it's not just about the tool itself; it's how it's implemented and enforced. IBIA is vocal in supporting ports and industry initiatives, but global adoption is still limited. Can MFM help the industry? Absolutely. But we need consistent rules and practical application.

As for regional initiatives such as BSI in ARA, IBIA supports collaboration among stakeholders, especially between our members. My understanding is that the BSI initiative in ARA is launching officially soon; we're waiting for more details. I'd like to see tangible outcomes that improve transparency in the industry, and we'll be watching to see how it develops. If it can help address the current challenges and improve transparency, that would be very welcome.

Allow me to add and inform the Ship & Bunker readers that IBIA, in collaboration with C4fuel and with support from the Ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp, has delivered comprehensive training for surveyors. We strongly believe that tools are only effective when users have the awareness, training, and knowledge to use them properly. Ideally, we'd like to see this kind of training and regulation made mandatory, similar to the approach in Singapore.

S&B - What topics or emerging priorities do you anticipate will take centre stage and shape the agenda at next year's event?

AP - It's a bit early to say, the Convention has just finished! Shipping and bunkering are constantly evolving. Next year's agenda will depend on the region we choose. The decision will be made in the coming months and announced at the IBIA Annual Dinner in London on February 9th.

Ultimately, the priorities will come from our members and what matters most to the industry at that time.



S&B - Until then, which upcoming IBIA events should readers be aware of, and what can they expect from them?

AP - Nice question, thank you for the opportunity. On December 10th, we have our Members' Meeting, reviewing 2025 and looking ahead to 2026, giving members the chance to shape our focus.

Our first major premier event of the year is the much-anticipated IBIA Annual Dinner in London. Likely another sold-out night with around 1,200 industry leaders, kicking off IE Week.

We'll also host a networking event in the US at CMA in March, following last year's success, before moving to Singapore for Maritime Week in April, where the IBIA Asia Dinner will bring together around 350 industry players.

Later in the year, we're back in Athens for Posidonia with a cocktail reception, and then the major bunkering industry event, SIBCON in Singapore.



Monitoring IMO meetings, following industry and regulatory developments, and providing training for our members is core to what we do. Through our working groups, we focus on key areas like technical aspects, bunker licensing & mass flow meters, alternative fuels, and digitalization, all essential to supporting the industry and helping members. Members can stay informed with our IBIA Bulletin three times a month, with all the latest news and events.

And to wrap up, an exclusive for your readers: before the end of the year, we'll launch the MyIBIA app on Android and iOS, transforming how our members connect with each other and with us.