StormGeo Launches EU ETS Solution

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petter Andersen, Senior Vice President Shipping Digital, StormGeo. Image Credit: StormGeo

StormGeo has unveiled a new tool to help shipping companies manage their exposure to the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS).

The EU ETS is a cap-and-trade system that will be applicable to marine shipping from January 1, 2024.

StormGeo's solution enables shipping companies to build a validated data stream to help them better understand their EU ETS exposure when developing strategies to manage their carbon allowances under the new EU rules.



“All data collected onboard through StormGeo’s s-Insight platform are thoroughly checked by StormGeo’s digital validation rules,” says Petter Andersen, Senior Vice President Shipping Digital at StormGeo.

“This data stream ensures maximum reporting accuracy, supporting collaboration between owners and charterers in line with commercial requirements.”