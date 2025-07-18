DP World Confirms Bunkering Now Available at Jebel Ali J-Charlie Anchorage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships can now take on bunkers at Jebel Ali’s J-Charlie anchorage. Image Credit: DP World

Global logistics firm DP World has confirmed that bunker supply services are now operational at the J-Charlie anchorage area in the UAE's Jebel Ali, effective 1 June 2025.

This will allow ships to take on bunkers at anchorage, even if they are not scheduled to call at the port, helping improve operational flexibility and turnaround efficiency, DP World said earlier this month in a statement.

The move follows an earlier announcement in October 2024 introducing anchorage services at the port.

"The bunkering activities at J-Charlie are subject to Harbour Master's approval and will be assessed based on the safety of the operation, location, vessel size, type and draft, duration of operation, type of fuel and weather conditions," DP World said.

"All operations must adhere to DP World and Dubai Ports Authority (DPA) policies, procedures and safety guidelines while supplying or receiving bunkers at the anchorage area."