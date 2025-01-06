BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for Second Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rose last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO climbing for a second consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $4.50/mt to $587/mt on Friday, remaining at its highest level since November 26.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1.50/mt to $502.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $3/mt to $770.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.58/bl to $76.51/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $3/mt to $565/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1.50/mt to $526.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $3/mt to $559.50/mt, and at Houston they rallied by $2/mt to $563.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.41/bl from the previous session's close at $76.10/bl as of 8:45 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.09/mt fall in bunker prices.