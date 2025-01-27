BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips Despite Rise in Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices slipped on Friday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping despite a small rise in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1/mt to $613.50/mt on Friday, paring the previous day's $1.50/mt gain.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1/mt to $515/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $2.50/mt to $796/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.21/bl to $78.50/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices rose by $0.50/mt to $597/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $1.50/mt to $547.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $2/mt to $585.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $3.50/mt to $581.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.33/bl from the previous session's close at $78.17/bl as of 8:01 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.48/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.