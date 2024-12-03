Six to Nine Million MT/Year of Iranian Fuel Oil Smuggled Via Iraq: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Iraq is reportedly the current main conduit for Iranian fuel oil to reach the global market. File Image / Pixabay

As much as nine million mt/year of Iranian fuel oil may be being smuggled out to global markets via Iraq.

The Iranian fuel oil exports via Iraq total somewhere between 500,000-750,000 mt/month, news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter and Western intelligence reports.

The exports rely on either blending the product with other oil and declaring it as Iraqi, or forging documentation for Iranian product originally destined as subsidised feedstock for Iraqi bitumen producers, according to the report.

Most of the product is exported to Asia.

Revenues from this smuggled oil may total $1-3 billion/year, according to the report.