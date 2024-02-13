BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Fourth Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are advancing. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a fourth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $658/mt on Monday, remaining at the highest level since February 1. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2/mt to $505/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $3.50/mt to $892.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.19/bl to $82/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $1/mt to $642/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $3.50/mt to $575.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $6/mt to $631/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $7/mt to $637/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.32/bl from the previous session's close at $82.32/bl as of 7:20 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.41/mt rise in bunker prices.