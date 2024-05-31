BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First Session in Four

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for the first in four consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1.50/mt to $627/mt on Thursday, in its first daily decline since May 24. The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $542.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $1/mt to $811.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $1.55/bl to $81.88/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3.50/mt to $609.50/mt, at Rotterdam they dropped by $3/mt to $561/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $2/mt to $607/mt, and at Houston they sank by $2/mt to $588.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.17/bl from the previous session's close at $81.71/bl as of 6:50 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.28/mt fall in bunker prices.