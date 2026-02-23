Crew From Two Tugboats Arrested Over Alleged Illegal MGO Transaction Off Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore police say crew from two tugboats were detained following a suspected illicit MGO deal off Selat Pauh. Image Credit: Singapore Police Force

11 men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in an illegal MGO transaction involving two tugboats in Singapore waters.

The arrests were made at about 1:38 AM local time on Sunday by officers from the Police Coast Guard in waters off Selat Pauh, Singapore Police Force said in an announcement on Monday.

Those detained were crew members from a Singapore-registered tugboat and a foreign-registered tugboat.

Preliminary investigations indicate that four crew members from the Singapore-registered tugboat allegedly misappropriated MGO worth about SGD 5,000 ($3,955) without their company’s knowledge.

The fuel was allegedly intended to be sold to seven crew members of the foreign-registered tugboat for personal financial gain.

The four crew members are due to be charged on Monday with criminal breach of trust by employees, which carries a possible jail term of up to 15 years and a fine.

The seven others are set to be charged with attempted dishonestly receiving stolen property, an offence carrying up to five years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Police said enforcement and security checks in Singapore waters will continue to deter illegal fuel transactions.