Wind Propulsion Firm Anemoi Adds LR Technical Director to Oversight Committee

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Claudene Sharp-Patel LR Technical Director and member of Anemoi Technical Oversight Committee. Image Credit: Anemoi

UK-based wind propulsion firm Anemoi Marine Technologies has appointed the technical director of Lloyd’s Register (LR) to its technical oversight committee.

Claudene Sharp-Patel has joined the committee and will continue in her role at LR, where she has served as technical director since 2022, Anemoi said in an email statement on Tuesday.

She previously qualified as a chief engineer, becoming the first woman in Australia to do so, and spent several years at sea on bulk carriers and tankers for companies including BHP, Shell and BP.

Anemoi said the technical oversight committee reviews its designs and scrutinises testing, production and working processes to ensure the safety, reliability and commercial performance of its wind-assisted propulsion systems.

The group comprises senior Anemoi executives alongside external experts providing industry insight and technical advice.

LR has supported Anemoi’s technology development in recent years, including verifying the company’s performance prediction methodology for wind-assisted propulsion and assuring the integration of its systems across a range of vessel types.

“This is a fascinating time to be involved in wind-assisted propulsion, as focus across the market shifts from proving feasibility to scaling up production and accelerating deployment,” Sharp-Patel said.