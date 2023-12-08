COP28: Pacific International Lines and DP World Plan Biofuel Bunker Collaboration

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding at this week's COP28 summit in Dubai seeking to collaborate on green solutions. Image Credit: Pacific International Lines

Shipping firm Pacific International Lines and logistics firm DP World are planning to collaborate on the decarbonisation of supply chains.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding at this week's COP28 summit in Dubai seeking to collaborate on green solutions, PIL said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The firms plan to arrange trial shipments between Jebel Ali and ports within PIL's network running on biofuel bunker blends, as well as setting up container handling equipment running on renewable power.

Over the longer term, the companies plan to explore the use of other alternative fuels including synthetic LNG, green methanol and green ammonia.

"Supply chain resilience and sustainability is the bedrock of global trade growth," Lars Kastrup, CEO of PIL, said in the statement.

"With the renewed commitment by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) this year to take a significant step forward to decarbonise the shipping industry, we at PIL are responding actively to IMO's call and working to invest in and implement green solutions to achieve our target of achieving net zero by 2050.

"In this regard, we are pleased to have DP World joining us on our sustainability journey.

"Capitalising on the combined strengths of our two organisations, we can both augment our sustainability efforts as we co-develop solutions to decarbonise our supply chains."