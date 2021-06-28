Bunker Holding Sees 10% Boost to Volumes in 2020/21

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Several large brands have been able to increase their market share while overall bunker demand has declined. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding saw its sales volumes rise by 10% in the year to April 30.

The number was revealed in the annual results of Selfinvest, the owner of Bunker Holding parent company USTC. Selfinvest saw its pre-tax profits slide by 37.9% in 2020/21 from the record level seen the previous year.

Bunker Holding has yet to publish its results for the last financial year, beyond a brief mention of 'a declining bottom line' in the Selfinvest release. But the company typically takes up a large share of the Selfinvest result, and it is likely that its pre-tax profits have also tumbled from the record $155.2 million seen in 2019/20.

Several Bunker Holding brands have already revealed their performance over the past year. KPI OceanConnect saw a 26.5% volumes gain, Dan-Bunkering's increased by 7.2% and Glander International Bunkering's rose by 17.7%.

The increases highlight the trend of bunker demand consolidating among the biggest suppliers and traders during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent turbulent oil market. Overall demand has been falling; volumes at 17 leading bunkering areas sank by 11.6% in the year to March 31 compared with the same period a year earlier, according to Ship & Bunker and BLUE Insight's quarterly survey.