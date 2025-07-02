Vitol Integrates Saras Into Global Bunker Network

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Saras now has an expanded fleet with an additional MFM-equipped barge, as well as offering ULSFO for the first time. Image Credit: Vitol

Italian refiner Saras has now been 'fully integrated' into the Vitol Bunkers network, the commodity trading firm said on Tuesday.

Saras now has an expanded fleet with an additional MFM-equipped barge, Vitol said in a LinkedIn post.

All of the Saras product is exclusively sourced from the Sarroch refinery. The company has now also launched ULSFO sales to meet increased demand after the introduction of the Mediterranean ECA.

"As part of the Vitol network, Saras bunkering is working closely with shipowners, helping ensure compliance with IMO and EU requirements, and achieve their technical and commercial objectives," the company said.

Italy's Moratti family agreed last year to sell its controlling stake in Saras to Vitol.