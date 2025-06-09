EMEA News
Dynamic Energy Supply Hires Trader in Denmark
Martin Rennow Gam has joined the company as a trader in Denmark as of last month. Image Credit: Dynamic Energy Supply
Marine fuel and lubricant trading firm Dynamic Energy Supply has hired a new trader in Denmark.
Martin Rennow Gam has joined the company as a trader in Denmark as of last month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post.
"Martin will be heading up our sourcing desk across Europe and will also focus on building a strong portfolio of B2B clients," the company said in the post.
"He brings a solid background in sales from the real estate industry, known for his attention to detail and strong relationship-building skills."
Denmark-based Dynamic Energy Supply is an international trading firm specialising in marine fuels and lubricants, according to the company's website.