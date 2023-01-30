World News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks New Fuels Technical Manager
Monday January 30, 2023
Bunker Holding is the world's largest marine fuels firm. Image Credit: Bunker Holding
Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a new fuels technical operations manager.
The firm is looking for candidates with at least seven years of experience in the operation of LNG bunker vessels or small gas carriers, it said in a job advertisement on its website. Knowledge about the handling of methanol or ammonia would also be an advantage.
The advertisement lists the following areas of responsibility for the role:
- First-hand experience in the scheduling and day to day operations of cryogenic bunker barges
- Experience in carrying out LNG barge ship-to-ship compatibility assessments
- Experience connected to securing LNG bunker licences in ports
- Experience participating in HAZID/HAZOP workshops with end users/port authorities/key local stakeholders
- Experience participating in industry working groups
- Ability to participate in customer facing meetings with commercial, technical and operations teams
For more information, click here.