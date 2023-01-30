BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks New Fuels Technical Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker Holding is the world's largest marine fuels firm. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a new fuels technical operations manager.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least seven years of experience in the operation of LNG bunker vessels or small gas carriers, it said in a job advertisement on its website. Knowledge about the handling of methanol or ammonia would also be an advantage.

The advertisement lists the following areas of responsibility for the role:

First-hand experience in the scheduling and day to day operations of cryogenic bunker barges

Experience in carrying out LNG barge ship-to-ship compatibility assessments

Experience connected to securing LNG bunker licences in ports

Experience participating in HAZID/HAZOP workshops with end users/port authorities/key local stakeholders

Experience participating in industry working groups

Ability to participate in customer facing meetings with commercial, technical and operations teams

